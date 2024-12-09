HTS: A Shift from Jihadist Ties to Civil Governance?

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), once closely affiliated with al Qaeda, is undergoing a significant transformation according to a German foreign ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that HTS is striving to relinquish its jihadist identity and is investing in the development of civilian governance structures.

The true test of HTS's intentions will be revealed through their treatment of civilians and minority communities in regions under their influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)