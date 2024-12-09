Left Menu

HTS: A Shift from Jihadist Ties to Civil Governance?

A German foreign ministry spokesperson commented on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's recent efforts to distance itself from its violent past. HTS is now focusing on building civilian structures, and its future judgment will depend largely on its treatment of minorities in territories it controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:40 IST
HTS: A Shift from Jihadist Ties to Civil Governance?
Representative Image Image Credit: Reuters
  • Country:
  • Germany

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), once closely affiliated with al Qaeda, is undergoing a significant transformation according to a German foreign ministry spokesperson.

The spokesperson noted that HTS is striving to relinquish its jihadist identity and is investing in the development of civilian governance structures.

The true test of HTS's intentions will be revealed through their treatment of civilians and minority communities in regions under their influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024