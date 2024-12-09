HTS: A Shift from Jihadist Ties to Civil Governance?
A German foreign ministry spokesperson commented on Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's recent efforts to distance itself from its violent past. HTS is now focusing on building civilian structures, and its future judgment will depend largely on its treatment of minorities in territories it controls.
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), once closely affiliated with al Qaeda, is undergoing a significant transformation according to a German foreign ministry spokesperson.
The spokesperson noted that HTS is striving to relinquish its jihadist identity and is investing in the development of civilian governance structures.
The true test of HTS's intentions will be revealed through their treatment of civilians and minority communities in regions under their influence.
