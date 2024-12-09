Building a Future Rooted in Human Dignity: The Role of NHRC on Human Rights Day

Since its inception in 1993, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has registered over 23 lakh cases of human rights violations, recommending a total of Rs 256.57 crore in relief to the victims. The commission announced these figures recently, highlighting its ongoing efforts in addressing human rights issues.

Every year on December 10, Human Rights Day is celebrated globally to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations in 1948. This year, President Droupadi Murmu is set to be the chief guest at a special event organized by the NHRC to mark the occasion. The event aims to reflect on human rights responsibilities and prevention of violations.

The theme for this year's Human Rights Day, 'Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now,' emphasizes the immediate importance of human rights in empowering communities and fostering a sustainable world. The NHRC is organizing a conference focusing on mental well-being across various sectors, highlighting stress challenges faced from education to the workplace.

(With inputs from agencies.)