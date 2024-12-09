Syrian Insurgents Advocate for Women's Dress Freedom
Syrian insurgents, after toppling President Bashar Assad, have announced they will not enforce a religious dress code on women and emphasized personal freedom as a fundamental right. The militant leader, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, dissociates from al-Qaida and supports pluralism and tolerance.
In a significant political development, Syrian insurgents who recently overthrew President Bashar Assad have declared their commitment to personal freedoms, notably for women. They assure no religious dress codes will be imposed on women under their control.
A statement released by the insurgents' General Command emphasized that interference with women's clothing choices, including any demands for modest attire, is strictly prohibited.
Furthermore, Abu Mohammed al-Golani, the leader of this insurgent group, has taken steps to distance himself from al-Qaida, stressing his dedication to fostering a society rooted in pluralism and tolerance, moving away from stringent ideological pasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
