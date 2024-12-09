NCGG Commences 6th Capacity Building Program for Sri Lankan Civil Servants

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) launched its 6th Capacity Building Program for mid-career civil servants from Sri Lanka on Monday, December 9, 2024. The two-week program, running from December 9 to December 20, brings together 40 mid-career civil servants from Sri Lanka, representing ministries such as Public Administration, Home Affairs, Agriculture & Livestock, Health, and the Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA).

The program aims to enhance governance capabilities and promote mutual learning between India and Sri Lanka through the sharing of best practices in public administration, technology integration, and sustainable development.

Program Inauguration

The inaugural session was led by Dr. Surendra Kumar Bagde, IAS, Director General of NCGG. Welcoming the participants, he emphasized the program’s focus on providing a comprehensive understanding of governance and showcasing India's successful models in diverse sectors, from healthcare to waste management.

“This program serves as a platform to share India’s transformative experiences in governance, particularly in areas like technology integration, AI in administration, and urban waste management systems,” Dr. Bagde remarked.

He also highlighted the importance of technology-driven solutions, encouraging participants to actively engage during the sessions and continue fostering bilateral cooperation beyond the program.

Program Overview and Highlights

Dr. A.P. Singh, Assistant Professor and Course Coordinator at NCGG, provided an overview of the program, which includes a blend of classroom sessions and field visits. Key topics covered during the two-week program include:

Changing Paradigms of Governance

E-Office Implementation

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY)

RERA (Real Estate Regulation and Development Act)

Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation

Role of Aadhar in Governance

Participants will also explore India’s governance systems and innovations through field visits to prominent institutions, such as:

Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun

Cyber Security Cell, Noida

ADDVERB Global Robotics Company, Greater Noida

PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra and Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya

A special cultural visit to the Taj Mahal

Expanding Regional and Global Cooperation

Since its inception in 2014, NCGG has trained over 214 senior officers from Sri Lanka and more than 1,500 officers from 34 nations across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Countries including Bangladesh, Malaysia, Kenya, Tunisia, Afghanistan, South Africa, Fiji, and Cambodia have benefited from NCGG’s training initiatives, strengthening global partnerships.

The training emphasizes sustainable practices, with special sessions on India’s waste management systems, particularly focusing on urban areas and non-biodegradable waste handling as scalable solutions.

Commitment to Capacity Building

The program is organized by an expert team led by Dr. A.P. Singh, with support from Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator, and a dedicated NCGG team including Sanjay Dutt Pant and Monisha.

Dr. Bagde reiterated NCGG’s commitment to fostering mutual learning and collaboration: “The knowledge exchange through this program not only benefits Sri Lanka but also deepens India’s ties with its neighbors, aligning with our shared goals of governance and sustainable development.”

Looking Ahead

As part of its mandate, NCGG continues to play a vital role in shaping governance capabilities globally, ensuring that knowledge sharing remains a cornerstone of India’s diplomatic and development initiatives.