'Women's Voices Heard: NCW's Initiative in Kolkata'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will hold a public hearing event in Kolkata from Wednesday to Friday. The initiative, titled 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog - Aapke Dwaar', and led by Dr. Archana Majumdar, aims to address and resolve women's issues through immediate solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:14 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to conduct a public hearing in Kolkata between Wednesday and Friday, aiming to tackle outstanding women's issues.

This initiative, coined 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog - Aapke Dwaar', will be helmed by NCW member Dr. Archana Majumdar, according to the commission's statement.

The NCW has called upon women from Kolkata and nearby districts to participate, encouraging those facing challenges or seeking resolutions to come forward and voice their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

