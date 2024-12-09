'Women's Voices Heard: NCW's Initiative in Kolkata'

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is set to conduct a public hearing in Kolkata between Wednesday and Friday, aiming to tackle outstanding women's issues.

This initiative, coined 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog - Aapke Dwaar', will be helmed by NCW member Dr. Archana Majumdar, according to the commission's statement.

The NCW has called upon women from Kolkata and nearby districts to participate, encouraging those facing challenges or seeking resolutions to come forward and voice their concerns.

