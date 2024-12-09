'Women's Voices Heard: NCW's Initiative in Kolkata'
The National Commission for Women (NCW) will hold a public hearing event in Kolkata from Wednesday to Friday. The initiative, titled 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog - Aapke Dwaar', and led by Dr. Archana Majumdar, aims to address and resolve women's issues through immediate solutions.
The NCW has called upon women from Kolkata and nearby districts to participate, encouraging those facing challenges or seeking resolutions to come forward and voice their concerns.
