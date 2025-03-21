Celebrating Viksit Bharat: National Conclave for Women Empowerment and Inclusion

New Delhi [India], March 21: The Indian Achievers' Forum, in collaboration with Achievers' World, held a grand National Conclave on March 17 at The India Habitat Centre, New Delhi. The event acknowledged extraordinary individuals furthering the vision of Viksit Bharat with a focus on International Women's Day 2025's theme, "Accelerate Action."

Dignitaries including Smt. Dharamshila Gupta, Dr. Lata Wankhede, and Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi, joined by international guests and delegates, highlighted women's crucial role in shaping Viksit Bharat by 2047. Discussions underscored inclusivity as a national strength, advocating equal opportunities to propel societal and economic growth.

The conclave featured engaging panels and honored contributors with Indian Achievers' Awards. It concluded with Ms. Varsha Sharma, Event Convenor, expressing gratitude to participants and reinforcing the collective mission toward Viksit Bharat and women's empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)