Justice on Trial: Anti-Balaka Leaders Face ICC Charges

Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court expressed confidence Monday that they would secure convictions against two alleged leaders of a predominant Christian rebel group in the Central African Republic, implicated in war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona, a former football federation president, and Alfred Yekatom, known as Rambo, stand accused of perpetrating atrocities, including murder and torture, against civilians during the 2013-2014 conflict.

In their defense, both defendants have consistently pleaded not guilty throughout the three-year proceedings.

Deputy prosecutor Mame Mandiaye Niang highlighted the robust evidence proving their guilt, underscoring that impunity cannot prevail.

If convicted, both men could receive maximum life sentences.

This marks a pivotal trial, spotlighting the violence stemming from the anti-Balaka and Seleka conflict after the latter seized power in 2013.

The Central African Republic has endured relentless conflict since the ousting of then-President Francois Bozize, with anti-Balaka militias targeting civilians, particularly Muslims.

The unsealing of another arrest warrant last month further compounds the ongoing investigations into the anti-Balaka's violent spree, specifically targeting Edmond Beina, sought for orchestrating murders in early 2014.

