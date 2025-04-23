Modi Leads High-Level CCS Meeting After Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Wednesday, shortly following his early return from Saudi Arabia. The meeting was in response to the heinous terror attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, occurring just a day earlier.

The high-level gathering included Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Defence Minister Singh expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the attack, reaffirming the government's determination to mete out justice to those responsible. His comments underscored India's steadfast anti-terrorism stance, committing to a decisive response against those involved.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh also led discussions with NSA Ajit Doval and military chiefs, including Air Force Chief Marshal AP Singh, to address the volatile security situation in the region. Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier visited the attack site in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow, while security has been significantly intensified throughout the area. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has joined efforts with local police, suggesting a coordinated approach to track down the assailants and ensure stability.

