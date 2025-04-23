Left Menu

Modi Convenes Emergency CCS Meeting after Pahalgam Attack

Following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 casualties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level Cabinet Committee on Security meeting. Key officials, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, discussed the government's response and security measures in a detailed briefing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 19:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led a critical meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The focus was to evaluate the security situation and strategize the government's response.

Notable attendees included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, among others. Shah provided a comprehensive briefing to the prime minister on the attack's implications and the necessary countermeasures.

The CCS meeting was also attended by senior officials such as National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan. In a swift response to the crisis, Shah personally visited the attack site and injured victims in the hospital, reinforcing the government's commitment to tackling terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

