Modi Convenes Emergency CCS Meeting after Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the death of 26 individuals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday led a critical meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). The focus was to evaluate the security situation and strategize the government's response.

Notable attendees included Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, among others. Shah provided a comprehensive briefing to the prime minister on the attack's implications and the necessary countermeasures.

The CCS meeting was also attended by senior officials such as National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan. In a swift response to the crisis, Shah personally visited the attack site and injured victims in the hospital, reinforcing the government's commitment to tackling terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)