Kidnapped in Thane: Debt Drama Unfolds

A kidnapping and assault incident unfolded in Thane, involving a man abducted by his creditors over an unpaid loan, a police official revealed on Monday.

The event transpired on Sunday, according to the Naupada police, indicating that the assailants sought repayment of Rs 70,000, forcefully holding the man for nearly five hours in Indira Nagar.

The police have registered charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, yet arrests remain pending as investigations continue into this brutal act of retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)