Kidnapped in Thane: Debt Drama Unfolds

A man in Thane was kidnapped and assaulted by his creditors demanding repayment of a Rs 70,000 loan. The incident occurred on Sunday, and the victim was held captive in Indira Nagar for nearly five hours. A police case has been registered, although no arrests have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A kidnapping and assault incident unfolded in Thane, involving a man abducted by his creditors over an unpaid loan, a police official revealed on Monday.

The event transpired on Sunday, according to the Naupada police, indicating that the assailants sought repayment of Rs 70,000, forcefully holding the man for nearly five hours in Indira Nagar.

The police have registered charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, yet arrests remain pending as investigations continue into this brutal act of retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

