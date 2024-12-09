Left Menu

U.S. Targets Zimbabwean Gold Smuggling Network

The United States has announced new sanctions on a Zimbabwe-based gold smuggling and money laundering network. These measures target 28 individuals and businesses associated with the network, which is reportedly led by Kamlesh Pattni. The sanctions are part of efforts to disrupt illegal financial activities.

Updated: 09-12-2024 20:11 IST
  • United States

The United States government has imposed a fresh wave of sanctions aimed at dismantling a sophisticated gold smuggling and money laundering network operating out of Zimbabwe. This move, disclosed in a Monday statement by the Treasury Department, underscores the U.S.'s ongoing efforts to combat illicit financial operations globally.

The sanctions specifically target 28 individuals and businesses purportedly linked to the sprawling network led by Kamlesh Pattni. The Treasury Department's action seeks to weaken the financial muscle of those facilitating illegal cross-border monetary transactions and smuggling activities.

These targeted sanctions are the latest measure in a coordinated international crackdown on networks engaged in gold smuggling and money laundering, activities that undermine economic stability and governance in affected regions.

