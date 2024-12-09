Jewel Heist at Jain Temples: Arrest Made in Swargate Case

A Mumbai resident, Naresh Jain, has been apprehended on charges of stealing valuable gold ornaments from a Jain temple in Pune's Swargate area, a senior police official reported.

Jain, hailing from Girgaon in south Mumbai, is allegedly involved in 8-10 other criminal cases, raising major concerns about temple security.

The arrest followed a breakthrough from reviewing CCTV footage, with police identifying Jain disguised as a 'sadhak' before recovering the stolen items worth Rs 4.20 lakh from him.

