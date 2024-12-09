Left Menu

Jewel Heist at Jain Temples: Arrest Made in Swargate Case

A man named Naresh Jain was arrested for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a Jain temple in Pune's Swargate area. He has a history of criminal activity with 8-10 cases. The arrest was made after reviewing CCTV footage and was spurred by a financial crisis.

  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai resident, Naresh Jain, has been apprehended on charges of stealing valuable gold ornaments from a Jain temple in Pune's Swargate area, a senior police official reported.

Jain, hailing from Girgaon in south Mumbai, is allegedly involved in 8-10 other criminal cases, raising major concerns about temple security.

The arrest followed a breakthrough from reviewing CCTV footage, with police identifying Jain disguised as a 'sadhak' before recovering the stolen items worth Rs 4.20 lakh from him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

