With the potential downfall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, a window of opportunity opens to address the enduring issue of chemical weapons usage in the war-torn nation, diplomatic sources indicated on Monday.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) expressed its dedication to closely monitoring chemical weapon sites within Syria. Their efforts are complicated by Assad's historical obstructions, leaving the accuracy of Syria's chemical weapons declarations in question.

Despite numerous diplomatic engagements, the OPCW's attempts to confirm Syria's chemical weapon disposal claims remain fraught with difficulty, requiring new security arrangements to facilitate future inspections.

