Left Menu

Unmasking Syria's Chemical Weapons: An Opportunity for Change

Syria's potential shift after Bashar al-Assad's downfall could present a chance to eliminate banned chemical weapons, according to diplomatic sources. The OPCW is actively monitoring Syria's chemical sites and encounters ongoing challenges in confirming Syria’s compliance with chemical weapon declarations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:42 IST
Unmasking Syria's Chemical Weapons: An Opportunity for Change
Bashar al-Assad

With the potential downfall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, a window of opportunity opens to address the enduring issue of chemical weapons usage in the war-torn nation, diplomatic sources indicated on Monday.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) expressed its dedication to closely monitoring chemical weapon sites within Syria. Their efforts are complicated by Assad's historical obstructions, leaving the accuracy of Syria's chemical weapons declarations in question.

Despite numerous diplomatic engagements, the OPCW's attempts to confirm Syria's chemical weapon disposal claims remain fraught with difficulty, requiring new security arrangements to facilitate future inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024