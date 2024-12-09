Unmasking Syria's Chemical Weapons: An Opportunity for Change
Syria's potential shift after Bashar al-Assad's downfall could present a chance to eliminate banned chemical weapons, according to diplomatic sources. The OPCW is actively monitoring Syria's chemical sites and encounters ongoing challenges in confirming Syria’s compliance with chemical weapon declarations.
With the potential downfall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad, a window of opportunity opens to address the enduring issue of chemical weapons usage in the war-torn nation, diplomatic sources indicated on Monday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) expressed its dedication to closely monitoring chemical weapon sites within Syria. Their efforts are complicated by Assad's historical obstructions, leaving the accuracy of Syria's chemical weapons declarations in question.
Despite numerous diplomatic engagements, the OPCW's attempts to confirm Syria's chemical weapon disposal claims remain fraught with difficulty, requiring new security arrangements to facilitate future inspections.
