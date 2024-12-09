Syria's Chemical Weapons Conundrum: The Opportunity for Eradication Amidst Assad's Downfall

Syria sees a crucial chance to rid itself of chemical weapons following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, according to diplomatic sources. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is paying special attention to ensure compliance with international agreements on banned munitions.

For over a decade, OPCW efforts to assess Syria's chemical arsenal have been hampered by the Assad regime. Despite numerous consultations, the exact status of Syria's chemical weapons program remains unclear, with accusations of obstruction thrown at Assad's government.

As Assad's allies continue to deny the use of chemical weapons throughout the civil war, diplomatic voices urge a special session of the OPCW to capitalize on this window to address chemical weapon concerns. All eyes are on new power brokers in Syria for effective negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)