Left Menu

Syria's Chemical Weapons Conundrum: The Opportunity for Eradication Amidst Assad's Downfall

The fall of Syria's Bashar al-Assad offers a chance to eliminate the country's chemical weapons. Despite obstruction, the OPCW continues efforts to verify Syria's chemical arsenal. Security guarantees are needed for further inspections as fears of ongoing programs persist. Assad's regime, backed by Russia, denies allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:12 IST
Syria's Chemical Weapons Conundrum: The Opportunity for Eradication Amidst Assad's Downfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria sees a crucial chance to rid itself of chemical weapons following the downfall of Bashar al-Assad, according to diplomatic sources. The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is paying special attention to ensure compliance with international agreements on banned munitions.

For over a decade, OPCW efforts to assess Syria's chemical arsenal have been hampered by the Assad regime. Despite numerous consultations, the exact status of Syria's chemical weapons program remains unclear, with accusations of obstruction thrown at Assad's government.

As Assad's allies continue to deny the use of chemical weapons throughout the civil war, diplomatic voices urge a special session of the OPCW to capitalize on this window to address chemical weapon concerns. All eyes are on new power brokers in Syria for effective negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024