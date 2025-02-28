Zelenskyy Seeks Security Guarantees in Trump Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump at a crucial moment for Ukraine, seeking American support against potential Russian aggression. In addition to a landmark economic agreement aimed at rebuilding war-damaged Ukraine, Zelenskyy is pushing for security assurances from the US.

The agreement, which seeks to economically tie the two nations through a co-managed investment fund, is seen as a step towards ending the ongoing war. However, Zelenskyy emphasizes that Ukraine's security must be addressed in separate talks. The fear in Kyiv is that a rushed peace deal could embolden Russia for future acts of aggression.

While Trump is noncommittal about US security guarantees, European allies such as the UK and France are exploring peacekeeping missions. Still, US aerial and intelligence support is deemed essential by European leaders to ensure a stable peace. Zelenskyy sees the meeting with Trump before any diplomatic engagement with Russia as a tactical advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)