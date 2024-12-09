India-Bangladesh Diplomatic Tensions: Addressing Minority Safety Concerns
India and Bangladesh held a foreign secretary-level meeting, discussing attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. India expressed concern, while Bangladesh called the claims misleading. The meeting, after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government, aimed to foster a positive relationship amidst regional tensions and unresolved bilateral issues.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Amidst heightened diplomatic tensions, India and Bangladesh engaged in crucial discussions addressing minority attacks in Bangladesh, a point of contention following significant political changes in both nations. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India, while Mohammad Jashim Uddin articulated Bangladesh's stance.
This marks the first foreign secretary-level meeting post the upheaval in Sheikh Hasina's government, with New Delhi expressing concerns over the interim administration's handling of minority safety. Misri conveyed India's hopes for a constructive approach to these sensitive topics.
Bangladesh rebutted claims of minority persecution, urging India to curb negative narratives. The talks emphasized mutual respect, focusing on resolving bilateral issues, including trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation, to strengthen relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
