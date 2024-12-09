Left Menu

Supreme Court Directs Swift Action on Mercy Petitions

The Supreme Court has mandated the formation of a dedicated cell to process mercy petitions swiftly, following a Bombay High Court ruling. The decision aims to prevent delays in execution, underlining the need for efficient communication between prison, police, and secretariat authorities.

09-12-2024
The Supreme Court on Monday issued directives aimed at expediting the processing of mercy petitions filed by convicts across the country. It called for the formation of a dedicated cell within the home or prison departments of state governments and Union Territories to ensure prompt handling of these requests.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih stressed the necessity of having an officer-in-charge to manage communications and operations of the dedicated cell. This measure is part of the apex court's response to a Bombay High Court order commuting a death sentence to a life term due to execution delays.

The court emphasized the importance of rapid information exchange between prisons, police, and secretariats to facilitate quick decision-making. All communications, preferably via email, should adhere to the guidelines formulated by state and union governments to reduce unnecessary delays.

