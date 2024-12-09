Supreme Court Directs Swift Action on Mercy Petitions

The Supreme Court on Monday issued directives aimed at expediting the processing of mercy petitions filed by convicts across the country. It called for the formation of a dedicated cell within the home or prison departments of state governments and Union Territories to ensure prompt handling of these requests.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Augustine George Masih stressed the necessity of having an officer-in-charge to manage communications and operations of the dedicated cell. This measure is part of the apex court's response to a Bombay High Court order commuting a death sentence to a life term due to execution delays.

The court emphasized the importance of rapid information exchange between prisons, police, and secretariats to facilitate quick decision-making. All communications, preferably via email, should adhere to the guidelines formulated by state and union governments to reduce unnecessary delays.

