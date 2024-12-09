Left Menu

Governor Dream Turns Nightmare: Man Duped of Rs 5 Crore

In Nashik, Maharashtra, a man named Niranjan Kulkarni was arrested for allegedly duping a Tamil Nadu resident of Rs 5 crore. He promised to make the victim a state governor, citing false political connections and using forged land documents to secure money. The case was registered at Mumbai Naka police station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:58 IST
Governor Dream Turns Nightmare: Man Duped of Rs 5 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been apprehended in Nashik, Maharashtra, for allegedly swindling a resident from Tamil Nadu out of Rs 5 crore under the pretense of securing him a gubernatorial post. The police revealed this information on Monday, following the arrest.

The accused, identified as Niranjan Kulkarni, reportedly convinced Narsimha Reddy Damodar Reddy Apoori, who hails from Chennai, of his extensive political contacts during a meeting at a hotel in January. Kulkarni assured Reddy of a gubernatorial assignment, setting his service charge at Rs 15 crore.

Kulkarni allegedly backed his claims with forged property documents, and Reddy entrusted him with Rs 60 lakh in cash and Rs 4.48 crore via bank transfer between February and April. Realizing the deceit, Reddy sought a refund but faced threats, compelling him to lodge a complaint, which led to Kulkarni's arrest and 10-day police custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024