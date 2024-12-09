Governor Dream Turns Nightmare: Man Duped of Rs 5 Crore
In Nashik, Maharashtra, a man named Niranjan Kulkarni was arrested for allegedly duping a Tamil Nadu resident of Rs 5 crore. He promised to make the victim a state governor, citing false political connections and using forged land documents to secure money. The case was registered at Mumbai Naka police station.
A man has been apprehended in Nashik, Maharashtra, for allegedly swindling a resident from Tamil Nadu out of Rs 5 crore under the pretense of securing him a gubernatorial post. The police revealed this information on Monday, following the arrest.
The accused, identified as Niranjan Kulkarni, reportedly convinced Narsimha Reddy Damodar Reddy Apoori, who hails from Chennai, of his extensive political contacts during a meeting at a hotel in January. Kulkarni assured Reddy of a gubernatorial assignment, setting his service charge at Rs 15 crore.
Kulkarni allegedly backed his claims with forged property documents, and Reddy entrusted him with Rs 60 lakh in cash and Rs 4.48 crore via bank transfer between February and April. Realizing the deceit, Reddy sought a refund but faced threats, compelling him to lodge a complaint, which led to Kulkarni's arrest and 10-day police custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
