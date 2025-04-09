Jagan Mohan Reddy Warns Andhra Pradesh Police Over Alleged Bias

In a fierce address, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued a stark warning to police officers he believes are siding with current CM Chandrababu Naidu. Reddy, speaking to the media, accused certain law enforcement officials of neglecting their duties in favor of Naidu's interests. He expressed his disapproval of their actions, likening them to "personal watchmen."

Reddy emphasized the transient nature of the current government and cautioned that any illegal activities by police would invite strict legal consequences, including job termination. "Those officers seeking Naidu's attention, ignoring their official emblem, will face the law," he declared. Reddy assured that they would be held accountable for any misconduct.

The YSRCP leader further alleged that Naidu is exploiting the police and MLAs to incite violence, stating that both the public and divine forces are witnessing these acts. He insisted that the people, frustrated with the current regime, will soon issue a definitive response. Simultaneously, YSRCP reported a security lapse during Reddy's visit to Ramagiri, highlighting inadequate police presence despite his Z+ security status.

(With inputs from agencies.)