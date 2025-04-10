G. Kishan Reddy Visits Gevra Mine, Reinforces India’s Energy Resilience

In a significant move to bolster India’s energy sector, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, visited the Gevra mine of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) in Chhattisgarh today. The Gevra mine, recognized as the world’s second-largest coal mine, stands as a testament to India’s expanding energy strength and the crucial role coal plays in powering the nation's economy. This visit is a clear indicator of the Government's continued focus on enhancing productivity in the coal sector and ensuring the welfare of its frontline workers.

Upon his arrival, Shri Reddy was accorded a Guard of Honour by a CISF contingent, a gesture that highlighted the importance of the visit. The Minister was briefed by senior SECL officials at the mine viewpoint, where a detailed presentation was given about the significant achievements and ongoing projects at the mine. This included a comprehensive overview of efforts aimed at increasing productivity while prioritizing the well-being and safety of workers.

Recognizing Workers: A Commitment to the Workforce

One of the most poignant moments during the visit was when Shri Reddy took the time to felicitate coal miners for their dedication. The Minister made it a point to recognize the tireless work of both male and female miners, whose efforts ensure continuous coal production, a critical component of India’s energy security. The Minister specifically highlighted the contributions of women workers, underscoring the importance of gender inclusivity in the mining sector.

Descending into the core of the mine, Shri Reddy got an up-close view of large-scale mining operations that help maintain the steady supply of coal to power the nation. This included witnessing the operation of colossal mining equipment such as the 42-cubic-meter shovel and 240-ton dumper, both examples of some of the largest and most advanced Heavy Earth Moving Machines (HEMMs) employed globally. The Minister also saw firsthand the impact of the blast-free surface miner technology in action, which enhances both safety and environmental sustainability at the site.

Innovative Developments: First Mile Connectivity & Eco-friendly Practices

The visit also included a detailed inspection of the First Mile Connectivity (FMC) initiative, which has been instrumental in the sustainable and eco-friendly evacuation of coal. Modern silos developed under the FMC initiative were showcased as part of the overall effort to reduce environmental impact and improve operational efficiency. These advancements reflect the Government's focus on modernizing infrastructure and adopting cutting-edge technologies to streamline the coal extraction and transportation process.

As part of his engagement with the workers, Shri Reddy took the opportunity to interact with machine operators inside their cabins. These personal exchanges not only uplifted the morale of the workers but also highlighted the Minister’s recognition of their invaluable contribution to India’s energy production. Further deepening his connection with the workforce, the Minister joined the workers for lunch at the canteen, sharing a moment of camaraderie and even taking a selfie with the miners—a gesture that resonated deeply with those present.

Focus on Sustainability: Green Initiatives at Gevra

During his tour, the Minister also emphasized the importance of sustainable practices in coal mining. He visited the Miyawaki plantation pilot site at Gevra, which has adopted the Japanese Miyawaki afforestation technique. This innovative method of planting saplings has proven to accelerate forest growth and is part of SECL’s broader commitment to environmental stewardship.

In addition to the green initiatives, Shri Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed Kalyan Mandap, a multi-purpose facility that will serve as a venue for employee events, cultural functions, and community gatherings. This addition is a part of SECL's ongoing efforts to improve the quality of life for its workforce and enhance community engagement around the mine.

Acknowledging Coal’s Role in National Development

In his address to the workers and officials present, Shri Reddy stressed the indispensable role that coal plays in India’s national development. He pointed out that over 70% of India’s electricity generation is dependent on coal, underscoring its critical role in keeping the lights on across the nation. The Minister emphasized the need to strike a balance between development and sustainability, particularly when it comes to the responsible closure of mines and continually improving environmental standards.

Referring to Gevra as the “pride of the country,” Shri Reddy remarked, “One can afford to wait for food, but electricity cannot be delayed. It is our coal miners who ensure that the nation remains illuminated and energized.” His words served as a reminder of the essential services provided by the coal mining community and the vital role they play in ensuring the country’s energy security.

Strengthening the Coal Sector’s Future

The Minister’s visit was attended by key figures from the Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited, including Shri P.M. Prasad, Chairman of Coal India; Shri B.P. Pati, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Coal; and Shri Harish Duhan, Chairman and Managing Director of SECL. Their presence at the site reflected the collaborative approach of the Ministry and SECL to strengthen operational efficiency, environmental responsibility, and the well-being of the workforce across coal public sector units (PSUs).

By engaging directly with the workforce and witnessing the operations at Gevra, Shri Reddy reaffirmed the Government's commitment to the empowerment of coal miners and the future of India’s energy industry. This visit highlighted the Government’s resolve to continue driving progress in the coal sector while maintaining a focus on sustainability and the welfare of its workers—true energy warriors whose contributions keep the nation powered and growing.