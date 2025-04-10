Aquaculture Crisis: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Challenges Policies Amid Tariff Troubles

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has openly criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the lack of effective strategies to support Andhra Pradesh's aquaculture sector amidst ongoing challenges posed by American tariffs.

Reddy highlighted that despite meetings aimed at addressing stakeholders' concerns, ground realities demonstrate little improvement. He emphasized the need for substantial steps to aid aquaculture farmers, particularly concerning the high cost of shrimp feed.

Reddy urged the revival of the Aquaculture Development Authority and demanded better pricing for shrimp to truly support the local farming community, stressing that Naidu's initiatives should move beyond mere publicity stunts.

(With inputs from agencies.)