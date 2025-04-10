Left Menu

Aquaculture Crisis: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Challenges Policies Amid Tariff Troubles

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticizes Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for ineffective policies amid American tariffs impacting Andhra Pradesh's aquaculture sector. He demands genuine efforts to aid farmers, addressing issues like high shrimp feed costs. Reddy emphasizes the need for better prices and revival of the Aquaculture Development Authority.

Updated: 10-04-2025 23:15 IST
YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has openly criticized Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for the lack of effective strategies to support Andhra Pradesh's aquaculture sector amidst ongoing challenges posed by American tariffs.

Reddy highlighted that despite meetings aimed at addressing stakeholders' concerns, ground realities demonstrate little improvement. He emphasized the need for substantial steps to aid aquaculture farmers, particularly concerning the high cost of shrimp feed.

Reddy urged the revival of the Aquaculture Development Authority and demanded better pricing for shrimp to truly support the local farming community, stressing that Naidu's initiatives should move beyond mere publicity stunts.

