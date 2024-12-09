European Nations Suspend Syrian Asylum Requests Amid Political Uncertainty

European nations have temporarily suspended processing asylum applications from Syrians following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. This move reflects rising support for political parties that oppose or wish to restrict immigration across the continent.

Germany, home to a substantial Syrian community since its 2015 open-arms policy, announced it would halt processing until it gains insight into Syrian political developments. Similar announcements came from Norway, Austria, and Denmark, with France planning to follow suit.

With Syria as Germany's top asylum source, the pause impacts tens of thousands of cases. However, previously granted asylum remains unaffected. This decision comes amid Germany's electoral campaign and growing public concern over migration issues.

