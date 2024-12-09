India’s Digital Revolution Gains Global Recognition Under cIndia Initiative

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh, spotlighted India’s ongoing digital revolution during a press conference in New Delhi. The Minister emphasized how the Digital India initiative, spearheaded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi since July 1, 2015, has transformed the nation’s governance, economy, and societal infrastructure, earning accolades both domestically and globally.

Shri Singh underscored that Digital India aims to position the nation as a knowledge-driven economy and digitally empowered society by ensuring accessibility, inclusion, and empowerment. He attributed the success of the initiative to the government’s focus on building robust digital infrastructure, allowing citizens to access services and perform tasks effortlessly with a single click.

“The Digital India initiative has laid the groundwork for a developed and digitally advanced India by 2047,” he stated. Over the past eight years, the program has catalyzed a digital transformation that continues to impact 1.4 billion lives profoundly.

Global Recognition of India’s Digital Leadership

The Minister highlighted how the program has gained global traction, with foreign government representatives and citizens praising India’s digital revolution. "During my visits abroad, I’ve seen a growing appreciation for India's digital initiatives. It’s heartening to witness how Digital India has placed India prominently on the global map,” he said.

Key initiatives like UPI, DigiLocker, DigiYatra, CoWIN, Aarogya Setu, e-Sanjeevani, UMANG, GeM, DIKSHA, e-Hospital, and e-Court are revolutionizing public service delivery, reducing corruption, and simplifying processes.

Digital Payment Ecosystem: A Global Trailblazer

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is emerging as a global model for digital payments. Shri Singh noted that UPI is operational in seven countries, including UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius, marking a significant milestone with its adoption in France, the first European nation to embrace the platform.

The expansion of UPI abroad is simplifying payments for Indian consumers and businesses overseas while enhancing India’s stature as a global thought leader in digital payments. Several nations have signed agreements to integrate India’s Digital Payment Infrastructure (DPI) into their systems, further reinforcing India’s position as a global digital innovator.

Transforming Lives Through Technology

The Minister elaborated on the profound societal impact of the initiative:

Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) have eliminated middlemen, ensuring that subsidies and welfare benefits reach beneficiaries directly. Rural Connectivity: Villages across India now have internet access, fostering inclusivity and empowering rural communities.

Villages across India now have internet access, fostering inclusivity and empowering rural communities. Streamlined Governance: The Parivesh portal, developed by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has digitized the environmental clearance process, making it faster, simpler, and more transparent.

Vision 2047: A Digitally Empowered India

Looking ahead, the government envisions a fully digitized India by 2047, where technology drives governance, economic growth, and social empowerment. The Digital India program will continue to evolve, leveraging advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies to further enhance service delivery and governance efficiency.

Shri Singh concluded by emphasizing the government’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation, which will serve as the foundation for India's emergence as a global innovation and technology leader.