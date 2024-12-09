Left Menu

Maharashtra's Firm Stance on the Belagavi Dispute: A Push for Justice

Maharashtra's government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, vows support for Marathi-speaking residents in the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. The row, intensifying due to Congress's actions in Karnataka, involves calls for Belagavi and adjoining areas to merge with Maharashtra.

In a renewed assertion of regional loyalty, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde have renewed their government's support for Marathi-speaking residents in disputed border areas with Karnataka. The Mahayuti administration is committed to resolving the longstanding Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, they declared on Monday.

The conflict has reignited tensions following the Congress government's refusal to allow a pro-Marathi assembly in Karnataka's Belagavi, which renewed calls for these areas' integration with Maharashtra. Both Fadnavis and Shinde spoke in distinct legislative council sessions affirming their commitment to the cause.

Controversies were further fueled by the Leader of Opposition, Ambadas Danve, advocating for parts of Karnataka to be declared a Union Territory and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole charging BJP with insincere handling of the issue, emphasizing the need for decisive central intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

