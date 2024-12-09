Hindu Seer Backs Assam's Beef Ban

A controversial Hindu seer has expressed strong support for the Assam government's decision to ban the public consumption of beef.

The Assamese Cabinet, in a meeting last week, decided to prohibit beef consumption in public places such as hotels, restaurants, and community gatherings by amending an existing law.

Swami Adhokshjanand Devtirath, who claims the title of Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri, praised the move and urged other state leaders to enact similar bans for the benefit of their communities and to seek divine blessings.

