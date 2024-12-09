Left Menu

Hindu Seer Backs Assam's Beef Ban

A Hindu seer has endorsed Assam's recent decision to ban public consumption of beef, urging other state leaders to adopt similar measures. This follows Assam's amendment of existing law to prohibit beef consumption in hotels, restaurants, and gatherings, a move praised by Swami Adhokshjanand Devtirath.

Hindu Seer Backs Assam's Beef Ban
A controversial Hindu seer has expressed strong support for the Assam government's decision to ban the public consumption of beef.

The Assamese Cabinet, in a meeting last week, decided to prohibit beef consumption in public places such as hotels, restaurants, and community gatherings by amending an existing law.

Swami Adhokshjanand Devtirath, who claims the title of Shankaracharya of Govardhan Math in Puri, praised the move and urged other state leaders to enact similar bans for the benefit of their communities and to seek divine blessings.

