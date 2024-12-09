Left Menu

Gehana Vasisth Questioned by ED for 7 Hours

Actor Gehana Vasisth was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven hours regarding a money laundering investigation linked to a pornographic content case. She presented herself at Ballard Estate, as summoned by ED authorities. Businessman Raj Kundra was also called in for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 23:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Gehana Vasisth was interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven hours on Monday concerning a money laundering probe related to a pornographic content case.

Sources disclosed that Vasisth complied with the summons from the agency, appearing at the ED's Ballard Estate office this afternoon.

Following the extensive questioning session, she was permitted to return home. Businessman Raj Kundra was also called in for interrogation by the ED in the same matter, according to sources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

