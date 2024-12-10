Nevada Commissioner Blocks Murdoch Trust Change in Media Power Struggle

A Nevada commissioner has thwarted Rupert Murdoch's attempt to modify his family trust, aiming to concentrate control of his media empire with son Lachlan. This move was labeled as "bad faith."

Currently, the trust would give equal control of the companies to Murdoch's four oldest children posthumously, risking familial disputes over leadership.

This development creates a potential battle among heirs, despite Lachlan's leadership roles in Fox and News Corp. A spokesperson for Murdoch, aged 93, was unavailable for immediate comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)