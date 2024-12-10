Left Menu

Rising Extremist Threats in New Zealand: A Global and Domestic Perspective

New Zealand's intelligence agency has warned that a terror attack remains a 'realistic possibility' due to global and domestic security trends driving extremist sentiments. The NZSIS highlights the role of online networks in spreading violent ideologies, especially among youth, raising concerns over potential acts of lone-wolf terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 03:50 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 03:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's intelligence service has highlighted that the threat of a terror attack remains a 'realistic possibility' over the next year. This warning comes as global and domestic security trends continue to influence extremist sentiment, making it a growing concern for the nation.

In its annual review of national terror threat levels, the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) noted an increase in exposure to violent extremist narratives, especially through online networks. These platforms have significantly raised the risks of radicalization and potential violence among individuals.

Despite the threat, the national threat level has stayed at 'low' since November 2022. However, the Five Eyes intelligence partners report growing radicalization among youth, raising alarms over lone-wolf attacks in New Zealand, one of the world's safest countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

