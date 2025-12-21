Popular Front of India: Allegations of Arms Procurement and Radicalisation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has accused the Popular Front of India (PFI) of trying to procure arms from neighboring countries, as stated by a special public prosecutor in a Delhi court. The accusations were presented during a hearing against 20 leaders of PFI, with Special Judge Prashant Sharma presiding over the case.

Outside the courtroom, NIA's special public prosecutor Rahul Tyagi informed reporters that PFI leaders allegedly sought arms and sent members to Syria to train with ISIS, intending to implement those tactics in India. Tyagi stated that hit squads were organized to surveil leaders of BJP, RSS, and VHP, with a goal of radicalizing youth.

The prosecutor alleged that PFI aimed to establish a caliphate and impose Sharia law in India, training individuals for jihad and collecting funds for these purposes. The Central government had banned PFI in September 2022 for alleged links with global terror groups, including ISIS. Further court proceedings are set for December 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)