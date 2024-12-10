Murdoch Family Trust Battle: Lachlan's Leadership Challenged

Rupert Murdoch has faced a setback in his efforts to restructure his family trust to ensure his son Lachlan's control over their media empire. A Nevada commissioner ruled against the amendment, saying it demonstrated 'bad faith,' according to a sealed court document cited by the New York Times.

The trust currently stipulates that control of Fox News parent Fox Corp and News Corp will be equally distributed among Murdoch's four eldest children—Lachlan, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence—after his death. The amendment aimed to prevent interference from the more politically moderate siblings by solidifying Lachlan's leadership role.

The ruling by Commissioner Edmund Gorman described the proposed changes as a 'carefully crafted charade' to cement Lachlan's executive roles permanently. While Rupert Murdoch plans to appeal, his other children have expressed hope for focusing on family unity rather than legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)