Left Menu

Murdoch Family Trust Battle: Lachlan's Leadership Challenged

Rupert Murdoch's attempt to amend his family trust to favor his son Lachlan as the future leader of his media empire was rejected. A Nevada commissioner ruled that the move was made in 'bad faith.' The decision highlights potential familial and political tensions within the Murdoch clan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 04:15 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 04:15 IST
Murdoch Family Trust Battle: Lachlan's Leadership Challenged

Rupert Murdoch has faced a setback in his efforts to restructure his family trust to ensure his son Lachlan's control over their media empire. A Nevada commissioner ruled against the amendment, saying it demonstrated 'bad faith,' according to a sealed court document cited by the New York Times.

The trust currently stipulates that control of Fox News parent Fox Corp and News Corp will be equally distributed among Murdoch's four eldest children—Lachlan, James, Elisabeth, and Prudence—after his death. The amendment aimed to prevent interference from the more politically moderate siblings by solidifying Lachlan's leadership role.

The ruling by Commissioner Edmund Gorman described the proposed changes as a 'carefully crafted charade' to cement Lachlan's executive roles permanently. While Rupert Murdoch plans to appeal, his other children have expressed hope for focusing on family unity rather than legal battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024