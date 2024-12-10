Philippine Stance: Resupply Missions to Persist Amid Sea Tensions
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr affirmed that the country will persist in its resupply missions in the South China Sea, amidst tensions with Chinese vessels. He reiterated that the Philippines will not contribute to escalating conflicts in the West Philippine Sea, a region it claims as its own.
In a recent declaration, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr emphasized his nation's commitment to continuing resupply missions in the South China Sea, despite recent frictions with Chinese vessels.
Speaking to reporters, Marcos Jr assured, "We will never be part of an escalation in the West Philippine Sea," clarifying the country's stance.
The Philippines identifies its territorial claim in the South China Sea as the West Philippine Sea, highlighting its ongoing territorial tensions with China.
