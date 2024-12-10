Left Menu

Tragedy in Nuseirat: Lives Lost in Gaza Strike

In Nuseirat camp, central Gaza, seven bodies were recovered by Palestinian Civil Defence crews following an airstrike. The strike occurred on Tuesday, targeting a house in the area. Several injured individuals were also rescued from the site, as stated by the Civil Defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic turn of events, Palestinian Civil Defence teams have recovered seven bodies from the rubble of a house in Nuseirat camp, central Gaza.

The dwelling was struck by Israeli warplanes on Tuesday, causing multiple casualties and injuries, according to official statements.

Efforts are underway to assist the injured and investigate the circumstances surrounding the deadly airstrike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

