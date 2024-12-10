Left Menu

IB Officer Arrest Highlights Security Protocol Controversy

An Intelligence Bureau officer, Animesh Mandal, was arrested for allegedly spreading a false bomb alert on an IndiGo flight, causing it to make an emergency landing. Despite claims of innocence, police maintain his information endangered public safety. The legal proceedings highlight issues in aviation security and protocol enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:54 IST
IB Officer Arrest Highlights Security Protocol Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

An Intelligence Bureau officer, Animesh Mandal, has been arrested for allegedly issuing a false bomb threat during a flight from Nagpur to Kolkata. The alert forced the IndiGo flight to divert to Raipur, where a thorough search revealed the claim was baseless, leading to Mandal's detention.

According to police, Mandal's alarm raised panic among 187 onboard passengers and crew. The officer, who holds a deputy superintendent rank and is stationed in Nagpur, has denied wrongdoing, with his lawyer asserting the information was provided to him via a confidential source.

Despite his defense, authorities proceeded with charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act. Questions have been raised about his case jurisdiction, as there is no designated court in Chhattisgarh for such cases, prompting his defense to consider appealing to the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024