IB Officer Arrest Highlights Security Protocol Controversy

An Intelligence Bureau officer, Animesh Mandal, has been arrested for allegedly issuing a false bomb threat during a flight from Nagpur to Kolkata. The alert forced the IndiGo flight to divert to Raipur, where a thorough search revealed the claim was baseless, leading to Mandal's detention.

According to police, Mandal's alarm raised panic among 187 onboard passengers and crew. The officer, who holds a deputy superintendent rank and is stationed in Nagpur, has denied wrongdoing, with his lawyer asserting the information was provided to him via a confidential source.

Despite his defense, authorities proceeded with charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351(4) and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act. Questions have been raised about his case jurisdiction, as there is no designated court in Chhattisgarh for such cases, prompting his defense to consider appealing to the High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)