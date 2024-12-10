Left Menu

50 Women and Children Abducted: The Crisis of Banditry in Zamfara

In Zamfara, Nigeria, more than 50 women and children were kidnapped by gunmen in Kakin Dawa village. Such kidnappings are common in the region due to economic hardships and the spread of illegal firearms. Nigerian police have increased security efforts in response to this tragic incident.

  • Nigeria

A group of armed men abducted over 50 women and children from Kakin Dawa village in Nigeria's Zamfara state, according to local police and eyewitness accounts.

The northwest region of Nigeria frequently experiences kidnappings for ransom by gunmen, locally termed as bandits. This trend is fueled by poverty, high unemployment rates, and the widespread availability of illegal weapons.

Following the incident on Sunday, Zamfara state police have confirmed the deployment of additional security forces to the affected area to prevent further attacks and ensure the captives' safe return.

