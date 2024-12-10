Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'Mission Shakti' Salary Dispute in Odisha Assembly

The Odisha assembly faced protests from opposition BJD and Congress over non-payment of salaries to 60,000 women staff under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme. Accusations flew between parties, with BJD and BJP blaming each other. The staff have been waiting for six months, spurring ongoing demonstrations.

Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha assembly was thrown into chaos on Tuesday as protests erupted over the alleged non-payment of salaries to approximately 60,000 women staffers under the 'Mission Shakti' scheme. Members of the opposition BJD and Congress trooped into the House demanding immediate action.

Leader of Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, accused the ruling BJP government of conspiring to withhold salaries, while opposition members claimed the protesting women have been waiting for payment for half a year, enduring harsh weather conditions outside the assembly.

Despite attempts to address the issue in the assembly, with Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida urging against misguidance, tensions remained high. The stalemate forced Speaker Surama Padhy to adjourn the proceedings until the House reconvened later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

