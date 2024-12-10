Left Menu

Supreme Court Advocates for Enhanced Safety Protocols for Medical Staff

The Supreme Court has directed parties to share their insights on gender-based violence prevention and safety measures for medical staff with a national task force. A report, due in 12 weeks, will examine these measures following a tragic incident at a Kolkata hospital. Existing state laws are considered sufficient by the task force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:49 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive for involved parties to submit their recommendations and suggestions regarding the prevention of gender-based violence and the creation of safety protocols for medical professionals to a national task force appointed by the court. This initiative follows the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a doctor was raped and murdered.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar stipulated that the National Task Force (NTF) is expected to present its findings within 12 weeks. The NTF was established on August 20 to develop these safety protocols.

The court noted, during a recent review of the case, that while the rape and murder trial is pending, existing state legislation sufficiently addresses minor and serious offenses against healthcare professionals, as noted in the NTF's report. However, the court expressed concern over undisclosed details in the CBI's status report, indicating the sensitivity of the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

