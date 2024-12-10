Left Menu

Cracks in Bageshwar: Court Takes Action on Soapstone Mining Impact

The Uttarakhand High Court has sought a report on structural damage in Bageshwar district, allegedly caused by soapstone mining. Two advocates were appointed as commissioners to investigate the issue. Villagers in Kanda tehsil report worsening cracks in homes, with a hearing set for December 26.

The Uttarakhand High Court has proactively taken steps to address concerns about structural damage in houses allegedly caused by soapstone mining in Bageshwar district. The move comes after alarming media reports about the situation in Kanda tehsil.

A division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit, appointed Mayank Joshi and Sharanya Dhulia as court commissioners to investigate and report back to the court about the villagers' plight. Authorities including the Divisional Forest Officer and the District Mining Officer have also been asked to respond.

The situation in Bageshwar resonates with the recent Joshimath crisis, where large-scale subsidence caused severe damage to infrastructure. The focus now is to ensure adherence to environmental guidelines and address the grievances of the affected villagers, with the next court hearing scheduled for December 26.

