Left Menu

UDF Calls for Equitable Financial Allocations in Kerala

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala has urged the 16th Finance Commission to address disparities in resource allocation. They recommend increasing state shares in central taxes, revising population weightage, and incorporating environmental and disaster-vulnerability considerations into funding criteria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:32 IST
UDF Calls for Equitable Financial Allocations in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress-led UDF urged the 16th Finance Commission to rectify financial imbalances affecting Kerala due to past allocation criteria. Opposition leader V D Satheesan highlighted the need for a shift in tax devolution priorities.

The UDF suggested raising states' share in central taxes from 41% to 50% and reducing per capita income distance weightage, advocating for higher consideration of environmental and demographic performance factors.

Emphasizing geographic challenges, the UDF also called for increased grants to local bodies and compensation for revenue deficits. Members of the Finance Commission are on-site in Kerala for consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024