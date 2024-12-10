UDF Calls for Equitable Financial Allocations in Kerala

The Congress-led UDF urged the 16th Finance Commission to rectify financial imbalances affecting Kerala due to past allocation criteria. Opposition leader V D Satheesan highlighted the need for a shift in tax devolution priorities.

The UDF suggested raising states' share in central taxes from 41% to 50% and reducing per capita income distance weightage, advocating for higher consideration of environmental and demographic performance factors.

Emphasizing geographic challenges, the UDF also called for increased grants to local bodies and compensation for revenue deficits. Members of the Finance Commission are on-site in Kerala for consultations.

(With inputs from agencies.)