YSR Congress Advocates for Fair Share in Central Taxes
The YSR Congress Party leaders lobbied the 16th Finance Commission in Andhra Pradesh for a higher state share of central taxes to enhance financial governance. They argued for a 50 percent revenue share based on current census data, underscoring demographic shifts due to family planning initiatives.
- Country:
- India
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is actively pursuing a greater share in central taxes from the 16th Finance Commission. This push aims to bolster the state's financial standing amid changing demographic realities in Andhra Pradesh.
Former finance minister B Rajendernath Reddy contends that the state's share should exceed 50 percent, pointing out that cess and surcharges currently inflate deductions. The previous commission allowed 41 percent, and Reddy argues this is inadequate given recent financial data.
Citing issues from outdated census figures, Reddy emphasized the need for incentives for states that manage population growth efficiently. Additionally, he defended YSRCP's financial management while accusing the TDP of misrepresenting fiscal facts, particularly over loans and welfare schemes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
