France's Military Exit from Chad Marks New Chapter in Sahel

France has initiated the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad following the surprise termination of a defense cooperation pact by Chadian authorities. The first French warplanes have returned home, marking the beginning of the end of decades-long military presence in the Sahel region.

France's Military Exit from Chad Marks New Chapter in Sahel
  France

In a significant geopolitical shift, France has commenced the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad. This move follows a sudden decision by Chadian authorities on November 28 to end the longstanding defense cooperation agreement with France, a vital partner in the regional fight against Islamic militants.

The initial phase saw Mirage warplanes depart Chad's capital N'Djamena, returning to their base in eastern France. This marks the start of France's military retreat from the central African country, as confirmed by Army spokesperson Colonel Guillaume Vernet. The full withdrawal plan, including whether any troops will remain, awaits finalization.

This strategic exit from Chad concludes France's military operations in the Sahel, a presence that had also been retracted from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger due to local military coups and rising anti-French sentiment. With around 1,000 troops still stationed in Chad, France is negotiating a withdrawal timeline estimated to take several weeks to finalize.

