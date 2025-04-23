Left Menu

Strengthened Ties: Saudi Arabia and India Boost Energy and Defense Cooperation

Saudi Arabia and India have agreed to enhance their cooperation in crude and liquefied petroleum gas supplies following a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two nations also plan to deepen defense ties and further collaborate in agriculture and food security, with a focus on counter-terrorism efforts.

23-04-2025
In a significant diplomatic move, Saudi Arabia and India have vowed to enhance their partnership in energy supplies. The announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, during which he held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The focus of the discussions was to fortify cooperation in the export of crude and liquefied petroleum gas to India, which heavily relies on imports from Saudi Arabia. In addition to energy, both countries have committed to strengthening defense ties and boosting defense manufacturing collaboration.

This meeting came in the wake of a terrorist attack in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, prompting urgent discussions on counter-terrorism. The two nations underscored their commitment to combating terror financing and furthering agricultural and food security agreements. The visit signifies a broader geopolitical strategy for both nations amid regional instability.

