The Trump Organization's Great Wall: Navigating Business in the Political Sphere

The Trump Organization, led by Donald Trump's sons, will separate its business activities from the U.S. government with a 'very large wall' to avoid conflicts of interest. With projects in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, Eric Trump emphasized ethical responsibility and the potential of Bitcoin for the financial industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:16 IST
The Trump Organization, under the leadership of Donald Trump's sons, is implementing a significant separation between its business pursuits and government interests to avoid conflicts, according to Eric Trump in a recent Reuters interview.

Emphasizing ethical responsibility, Eric Trump highlighted the organization's ongoing development projects internationally and its commitment to growth during Donald Trump's presidency, without engaging in direct deals with governments to prevent potential conflicts.

At a Bitcoin conference, Eric Trump touted the cryptocurrency as a 'financial revolution' and criticized U.S. overregulation. He expressed confidence in appointing Washington lawyer Paul Atkins to counter current crypto industry challenges, asserting that the Trump presidency would restore peace and stability, which he claims was disrupted under the Biden administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

