Streamlining Food Security: 5.97 Crore Ration Cards Cancelled for Accurate Targeting

Since 2013, around 5.97 crore ration cards have been cancelled across India to enhance the targeting of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The initiative aims to filter out duplicate and ineligible beneficiaries using technology, ensuring that food subsidies reach the rightful recipients. This measure impacts about two-thirds of the population.

Updated: 10-12-2024 18:41 IST
The government has announced the cancellation of 5.97 crore ration cards across India since 2013, as part of a move to improve the targeting of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, revealed that the cancellations aim to eliminate duplicates and ineligible beneficiaries, ensuring subsidies reach those eligible. This effort employs technology in Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) operations.

The NFSA covers approximately two-thirds of the population, including up to 75% of rural and 50% of urban residents, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the vulnerable. No food insecurity has been reported by any state or UT, as 80.67 crore beneficiaries receive free foodgrains under the Act.

