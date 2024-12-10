Streamlining Food Security: 5.97 Crore Ration Cards Cancelled for Accurate Targeting

The government has announced the cancellation of 5.97 crore ration cards across India since 2013, as part of a move to improve the targeting of the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, revealed that the cancellations aim to eliminate duplicates and ineligible beneficiaries, ensuring subsidies reach those eligible. This effort employs technology in Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) operations.

The NFSA covers approximately two-thirds of the population, including up to 75% of rural and 50% of urban residents, ensuring comprehensive coverage for the vulnerable. No food insecurity has been reported by any state or UT, as 80.67 crore beneficiaries receive free foodgrains under the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)