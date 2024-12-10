Left Menu

France Commences Military Withdrawal from Chad Amid Shifting Alliances

France has begun removing its military assets from Chad, with initial departures including two fighter jets. This comes after Chad terminated its defense agreement with Paris. The withdrawal will conclude decades of French military presence in the Sahel, amidst changing geopolitical landscapes and regional anti-French sentiment.

France has initiated the withdrawal of its military forces from Chad, marking the beginning of the end for its longstanding presence in the region. The move follows Chad's unexpected decision to terminate its defense cooperation agreement with Paris on November 28.

Earlier this week, two Mirage fighter jets departed N'Djamena, starting the redeployment process to their base in eastern France. Army spokesperson Colonel Guillaume Vernet indicated this marks the start of returning French equipment stationed in the Chadian capital.

Historically a Western ally in battling regional Islamist militants, Chad's decision follows France's reduced presence in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger due to local coups and growing anti-French sentiment. The full withdrawal process from Chad will take several weeks, with 1,000 troops still in the country.

