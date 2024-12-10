Mizoram's Human Rights Commission Faces Staffing Delays

The newly established Mizoram State Human Rights Commission is facing delays in appointing crucial personnel two months after its formation, according to a senior official.

Home Department Secretary Vanlalmawia disclosed that the Chief Minister Lalduhoma-led selection committee has yet to conclude its recommendations for the chairperson, two members, and 13 support staff for the commission.

The government had set up the panel following a directive from the Gauhati High Court, which had previously warned of contempt proceedings if the commission was not established in time. The process of appointing suitable candidates is still ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)