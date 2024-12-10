Left Menu

Mizoram's Human Rights Commission Faces Staffing Delays

The Mizoram government's newly established State Human Rights Commission remains unstaffed nearly two months after its formation. A selection committee led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma is yet to finalize nominations for a chairperson, two members, and 13 support staff, despite a court-mandated deadline for its formation.

The newly established Mizoram State Human Rights Commission is facing delays in appointing crucial personnel two months after its formation, according to a senior official.

Home Department Secretary Vanlalmawia disclosed that the Chief Minister Lalduhoma-led selection committee has yet to conclude its recommendations for the chairperson, two members, and 13 support staff for the commission.

The government had set up the panel following a directive from the Gauhati High Court, which had previously warned of contempt proceedings if the commission was not established in time. The process of appointing suitable candidates is still ongoing.

