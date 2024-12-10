Tragic Techie Tale: A Case of Alleged Harassment

In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh has died by suicide, prompting calls for justice. The tech professional, identified as Atul Subhash, was employed by a private firm in Bengaluru.

Atul reportedly left a 24-page death note in which he accused his wife, her relatives, and a sitting judge in Uttar Pradesh of harassment. This tragic event took place in the Manjunath Layout, under the jurisdiction of the Marathahalli police station.

Following the note's revelations, law enforcement has registered a case of abetment of suicide against those named, intensifying the legal battle set to unfold around this deeply distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)