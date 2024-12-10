Left Menu

Tragic Techie Tale: A Case of Alleged Harassment

A 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh, Atul Subhash, took his own life, leaving behind a 24-page note accusing his wife, her family, and a judge of harassment. The Bengaluru-based professional's death has sparked legal action against those named in his note for abetment of suicide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 20:04 IST
In a shocking incident, a 34-year-old techie from Uttar Pradesh has died by suicide, prompting calls for justice. The tech professional, identified as Atul Subhash, was employed by a private firm in Bengaluru.

Atul reportedly left a 24-page death note in which he accused his wife, her relatives, and a sitting judge in Uttar Pradesh of harassment. This tragic event took place in the Manjunath Layout, under the jurisdiction of the Marathahalli police station.

Following the note's revelations, law enforcement has registered a case of abetment of suicide against those named, intensifying the legal battle set to unfold around this deeply distressing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

