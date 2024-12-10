SANRAL Announces Temporary Suspension of N2 Garden Route Maintenance

The South African National Roads Agency (SANRAL) has announced that ongoing periodic maintenance and construction projects on the N2 Garden Route will temporarily cease at the end of this week to ensure that roads remain open and traffic flows smoothly during the busy festive season.

According to Randall Cable, SANRAL’s Western Region Manager, the decision to halt maintenance and construction projects is aimed at enhancing road safety and facilitating improved mobility for both holiday travellers and freight operators using the N2 Garden Route.

“Every effort will be made to ensure increased road safety and improved mobility during the holidays. The N2 Garden Route is a particularly busy route for holiday travellers and freight operators, and SANRAL will be working with all road traffic authorities to support and assist road users on their travels this holiday,” Cable said.

Work on the various maintenance and construction projects is set to pause on Friday, 13 December 2024, with road conditions closely monitored for the duration of the festive season.

Specific Roadworks Updates

Plettenberg Bay: The traffic circle at the Beacon Way Intersection on the N2 is now fully open to traffic in both directions. Ancillary works will continue in the new year but will not impede traffic flow.

Kraaibosch to Touw River: Work on the N2 between Kraaibosch and Touw River is progressing well, with traffic expected to flow freely in both Kaaimans Pass and the N2. Road users heading from George to Victoria Bay are advised of a change in lane configuration, with a posted speed limit of 60 km/h between Kraaibosch and Touw River.

Mossel Bay to Dekriet: Periodic maintenance on the N2 between Mossel Bay and Dekriet is nearing completion and is expected to be finished in early 2025. No stop/go closures will be in place during the holidays.

Swellendam to Riversdale: Traffic will be managed through stop/go operations, with minimal waiting times expected, considering the anticipated increase in traffic volumes.

Botrivier to Caledon: Three stop/go traffic control points are currently operational between Botrivier and Caledon. These will be removed on Friday, 13 December, as part of the holiday preparations.

Houwhoek Pass: The full road width at Houwhoek Pass will be open to two-way traffic during the construction shutdown period. However, a 3km section of the R43 from the Kleinmond interchange on the N2 (Exit 90) will remain closed. Traffic will be redirected via the Botrivier interchange (Exit 92), which is only 2km away from the closure.

Shared Responsibility for Road Safety

SANRAL continues to emphasize that road safety is a shared responsibility, urging all road users to remain vigilant, especially with the increased traffic expected during the festive period.

“The road is a shared space, and road safety is a shared responsibility. Working together, we can make the road safer for everyone, including pedestrians,” Cable concluded.

The suspension of maintenance work will ensure that roadworks do not disrupt the holiday travel period, with all efforts focused on ensuring a safe and smooth driving experience for all users of the N2 Garden Route.