The United Nations mission in Afghanistan has called upon the Taliban-led government to adhere to international human rights commitments to ensure the future well-being of its citizens. This appeal arises amidst growing concern over claims that the Taliban has halted medical education for females in the country.

While the Taliban has neither confirmed the suspension nor addressed these claims directly, Afghan authorities frequently dismiss external criticism as interference or a misrepresentation of Afghanistan's realities. Nonetheless, the UN has highlighted ongoing systemic discrimination, especially affecting women and girls, who find themselves excluded from critical societal roles such as education and employment.

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid argues that human rights in Afghanistan have progressed, citing lower casualty rates as evidence. He insists that each country has the right to define its rights based on its beliefs, underscoring the importance of cultural and religious context in interpreting human rights obligations.

