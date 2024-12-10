Unopposed Victory: Controversy in Indian Golf Union Elections

The Indian Golf Union (IGU) recently faced an intriguing electoral scenario where all candidates were elected unopposed, eliminating the necessity for conducting the actual polls. Justice (retd) RS Malik, the newly appointed returning officer, confirmed this outcome.

Incumbent President Brijinder Singh retained his position unchallenged, or so it appears pending acknowledgment from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The official nomination process concludes on December 5.

Back-and-forth appointments of returning officers due to potential conflicts, led to the eventual appointment of Malik after controversies involving past appointments—Justice (retd) Permod Kohli and Justice (retd) OP Garg—highlighted governance concerns at the IGU.

