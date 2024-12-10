Israel Establishes 'Sterile Defence Zone' in Southern Syria

Israel has announced the creation of a "sterile defence zone" in southern Syria, with Defence Minister Israel Katz stating the operation's objective is to thwart terrorist establishment and organization in the region.

The measure seeks to protect Israeli borders without stationing permanent forces in the area, reinforcing the separation from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Military efforts have included targeted strikes against Syrian military assets to prevent their confiscation by hostile groups.

Although acknowledged as a limited and temporary mission, Israel has been careful to ensure operations do not significantly encroach on Syrian territory, maintaining a focus on border security and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)