Israel Establishes 'Sterile Defence Zone' in Southern Syria

Israel has moved to establish a "sterile defence zone" in southern Syria, aimed at preventing terrorist formations and safeguarding its borders without a permanent military presence. The operation follows Syria's leadership change and includes strategic strikes to neutralize potential threats from Syrian military assets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel has announced the creation of a "sterile defence zone" in southern Syria, with Defence Minister Israel Katz stating the operation's objective is to thwart terrorist establishment and organization in the region.

The measure seeks to protect Israeli borders without stationing permanent forces in the area, reinforcing the separation from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Military efforts have included targeted strikes against Syrian military assets to prevent their confiscation by hostile groups.

Although acknowledged as a limited and temporary mission, Israel has been careful to ensure operations do not significantly encroach on Syrian territory, maintaining a focus on border security and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

